Oscar 2021: en una ceremonia atípica, la Academia entregó los premios a lo mejor del cine
Este domingo se llevó adelante la edición número 93 de los Premios Oscar, entregados por la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood.
La ceremonia fue atípica debido a la pandemia de coronavirus y los protocolos sanitarios y preventivos fueron protagonistas del encuentro que se llevó a cabo en dos sedes: en el clásico Dolby Theatre y en Los Ángeles Union Station (la estación de tren, dónde sólo pudieron asistir los nominados, sus acompañantes y los presentadores de las distintas categorías).
La televisación estuvo a cargo de TNT y TNT Series y los presentadores elegidos para esta ocasión son, entre otros, Harrison Ford, Reese Witherspoon, Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt, Laura Dern y Bong Joon-ho.
A continuación la lista completa de los nominados:
Mejor película
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
Mejor director/a
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland - GANADORA
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Mejor actriz protagónica
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Mejor actor protagónico
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Mejor actor secundario
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah -GANADOR
- Sacha Baron Cohen, El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas And The Black Messiah
Mejor actriz secundaria
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari -GANADORA
Mejor fotografía
- Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Erik Messerschmidt, Mank - GANADOR
- Dariusz Wolski, News of the World
- Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
- Phedon Papamichael, El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
Mejor película internacional
- Another Round (Dinamarca) - GANADORA
- Better Days (Hong Kong)
- Collective (Rumania)
- The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)
- Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia)
Mejor película de animación
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul - GANADORA
- Wolfwalkers
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Emma
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - GANADOR
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
Mejor documental
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The mole agent
- My octopus teacher -GANADOR
- Time
Mejor cortometraje documental
- Colette - GANADOR
- A concerto is a conversation
- Do not split
- Hunger Ward
- A love song for Latasha
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - GANADOR
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Mejor canción original
- “Fight For You”, de Judas and the Black Messiah, música de H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II, letra de H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas
- “Hear My Voice”, de El juicio de los 7 de Chicago, música de Daniel Pemberton, letra de Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite
- “Husavik” de Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, música y letra de Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson
- “Io Sì” de La Vita Davanti a Se, música de Diane Warren, letra de Diane Warren y Laura Pausini
- “Speak Now” de One Night in Miami, música y letra de Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth
Mejor diseño de producción
- The Father
- Ma Rainey’s black bottom
- Mank -GANADOR
- News of the world
- Tenet
Mejor edición
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal - GANADOR
- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
Mejor guión original
- Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas y Kenny Lucas)
- Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)
- Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell) - GANADOR
- Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder y Darius Marder)
- El juicio de los 7 de Chicago (Aaron Sorkin)
Mejor guión adaptado
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja y Dan Swimer)
- The Father (Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller) - GANADOR
- Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)
- One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)
- The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)
Mejores efectos especiales
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet - GANADOR
Mejor película corta de animación
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You - GANADOR
- Opera
- Yes People”
Mejor película corta de acción real
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers - GANADORA
- White Eye
Mejor banda sonora
- Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
- Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- Minari, Emile Mosseri
- News of the World, James Newton Howard
- Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Mejor sonido
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
- Sound of metal -GANADOR
