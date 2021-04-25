Oscar 2021: en una ceremonia atípica, la Academia entregó los premios a lo mejor del cine

25/04/2021
Debido a la pandemia de coronavirus, los protocolos sanitarios y preventivos fueron protagonistas del encuentro que se llevó a cabo en dos sedes: en el clásico Dolby Theatre y en Los Ángeles Union Station.
La televisación estuvo a cargo de TNT y TNT Series. Foto: Twitter (@TheAcademy).

Este domingo se llevó adelante la edición número 93 de los Premios Oscar, entregados por la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood.

La ceremonia fue atípica debido a la pandemia de coronavirus y los protocolos sanitarios y preventivos fueron protagonistas del encuentro que se llevó a cabo en dos sedes: en el clásico Dolby Theatre y en Los Ángeles Union Station (la estación de tren, dónde sólo pudieron asistir los nominados, sus acompañantes y los presentadores de las distintas categorías).

La televisación estuvo a cargo de TNT y TNT Series y los presentadores elegidos para esta ocasión son, entre otros, Harrison Ford, Reese Witherspoon, Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt, Laura Dern y Bong Joon-ho.

A continuación la lista completa de los nominados:

Mejor película

  • The Father
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Mejor director/a

  • Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
  • David Fincher, Mank
  • Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
  • Chloé Zhao, Nomadland - GANADORA
  • Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman


Mejor actriz protagónica

  • Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand, Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Mejor actor protagónico

  • Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Father
  • Gary Oldman, Mank
  • Steven Yeun, Minari

Mejor actor secundario

  • Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah -GANADOR
  • Sacha Baron Cohen, El juicio de los 7 de Chicago
  • Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami
  • Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal
  • Lakeith Stanfield, Judas And The Black Messiah

Mejor actriz secundaria

  • Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
  • Olivia Colman, The Father
  • Amanda Seyfried, Mank
  • Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari -GANADORA


Mejor fotografía

  • Sean Bobbitt, Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Erik Messerschmidt, Mank - GANADOR
  • Dariusz Wolski, News of the World
  • Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
  • Phedon Papamichael, El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Mejor película internacional

  • Another Round (Dinamarca) - GANADORA
  • Better Days (Hong Kong)
  • Collective (Rumania)
  • The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)
  • Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia)

Mejor película de animación

  • Onward
  • Over the Moon
  • A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
  • Soul - GANADORA
  • Wolfwalkers

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Emma
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - GANADOR
  • Mank
  • Mulan
  • Pinocchio

Mejor documental

  • Collective
  • Crip Camp
  • The mole agent
  • My octopus teacher -GANADOR
  • Time

Mejor cortometraje documental

  • Colette - GANADOR
  • A concerto is a conversation
  • Do not split
  • Hunger Ward
  • A love song for Latasha

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

  • Emma
  • Hillbilly Elegy
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - GANADOR
  • Mank
  • Pinocchio

Mejor canción original

  • “Fight For You”, de Judas and the Black Messiah, música de H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II, letra de H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas
  • “Hear My Voice”, de El juicio de los 7 de Chicago, música de Daniel Pemberton, letra de Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite
  • “Husavik” de Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, música y letra de Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson
  • “Io Sì” de La Vita Davanti a Se, música de Diane Warren, letra de Diane Warren y Laura Pausini
  • “Speak Now” de One Night in Miami, música y letra de Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth

Mejor diseño de producción

  • The Father
  • Ma Rainey’s black bottom
  • Mank -GANADOR
  • News of the world
  • Tenet

Mejor edición

  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal - GANADOR
  • El juicio de los 7 de Chicago

Mejor guión original

  • Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas y Kenny Lucas)
  • Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)
  • Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell) - GANADOR
  • Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder y Darius Marder)
  • El juicio de los 7 de Chicago (Aaron Sorkin)

Mejor guión adaptado

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja y Dan Swimer)
  • The Father (Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller) - GANADOR
  • Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)
  • One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)
  • The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)

Mejores efectos especiales

  • Love and Monsters
  • The Midnight Sky
  • Mulan
  • The One and Only Ivan
  • Tenet - GANADOR

Mejor película corta de animación

  • Burrow
  • Genius Loci
  • If Anything Happens I Love You - GANADOR
  • Opera
  • Yes People”

Mejor película corta de acción real

  • Feeling Through
  • The Letter Room
  • The Present
  • Two Distant Strangers - GANADORA
  • White Eye

Mejor banda sonora

  • Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
  • Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
  • Minari, Emile Mosseri
  • News of the World, James Newton Howard
  • Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Mejor sonido

  • Greyhound
  • Mank
  • News of the World
  • Soul
  • Sound of metal -GANADOR

Noticia en desarrollo

