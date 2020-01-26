Las reacciones del mundo del deporte tras la muerte de Kobe Bryant

La NBA está de luto. El mundo del deporte está de luto.
Kobe Bryant falleció el domingo en un accidente de helicóptero en California, informó primero TMZ Sports y fue confirmado por diversos medios.
Y distintos deportistas de todo el planeta se expresaron con pesar sobre la partida de la leyenda.
There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020
As I try to write this post, my mind is racing. I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/X2vF0M0a1u— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020
Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020
Sport is mourning the death of an iconic legend. #Kobe was an inspiration for everyone. A thought to his family and all the victims of the accident đđť. #KobeBryant https://t.co/0RSj2onUbj pic.twitter.com/NuCzkRxGLz— Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) January 26, 2020
Increíble @kobebryant #RIP Dios bendiga a su familia.— Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) January 26, 2020
We miss you already Kobe âÂ¤Ä¸ÂâÂ¤Ä¸ÂÄÂÂÂÄÂÂĹşÄÂÂÂÄÂÂĹş— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020