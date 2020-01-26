Las reacciones del mundo del deporte tras la muerte de Kobe Bryant

El exbasquetbolista de la NBA falleció este domingo a los 41 años en un accidente aéreo. Las reacciones de diversos deportistas no se hicieron esperar.
Kobe
Kobe, una leyenda mundial. - Fotomontaje: Marca.

La NBA está de luto. El mundo del deporte está de luto.

Kobe Bryant falleció el domingo en un accidente de helicóptero en California, informó primero TMZ Sports y fue confirmado por diversos medios.

Y distintos deportistas de todo el planeta se expresaron con pesar sobre la partida de la leyenda.

No tengo palabras... Todo mi cariño para la familia y amigos de Kobe. Fue un placer conocerle y compartir buenos momentos juntos. Se nos fue un genio como pocos.

Kobe Bryant

