Se anunciaron los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2020

Joker, de Joaquin Phoenix, es la película con más presencia en las ternas, con 11 candidaturas incluida la de mejor película y mejor actor protagónico.
La 92° entrega de los premios Oscar, se llevará a cabo el 9 de febrero en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.

La Academia de Hollywood anunció todas las ternas que competirán durante la 92° entrega de los premios Oscar, que se llevará a cabo el 9 de febrero en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles

Nueve películas competirán por obtener la estatuilla a mejor film del 2019: Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Woman, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood y Parasite.

Justamente, la película protagonizada por Joaquin Phoenix que trata sobre el origen del principal villano del universo DC es la que cuenta con mayor cantidad de nominaciones, 11 en total. Le siguen The Irishman, 1917 y Once Upon a Time in Hollywood con 10.

En la categoría "mejor actor protagónico" competirán Phoenix junto a Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) y Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”). Mientras que en la categoría "mejor actriz" están Scarlett Johansson ('Marriage Story'), Cynthia Erivo ('Harriet'), Saoirse Ronan ('Mujercitas'), Charlize Theron ('El escándalo'), Renée Zellweger ('Judy').

El resto de los nominados:

