COP27: publican un borrador detallando daños y pérdidas por el cambio climático

➡️"welcomes" IPCCAR6, refs -43% by 2030

➡️repeats Glasgow language on 1.5C

➡️"requests" new NDCs by COP28

➡️repeats Glasgow on coal phasedown, methane

➡️"welcomes" 1st L&D fund discussion

